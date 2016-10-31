Norfolk and Suffolk devolution deal ‘among best in the country’, says minister

The devolution deal on offer to Norfolk and Suffolk is one of the most generous in the country, the minister leading the process has claimed.

Communities secretary Sajid Javid made the claim when he met political and business leaders in Norwich, ahead of a crucial debate on the issue next week.

Councillors will be asked to reaffirm their support for the plan to establish a new combined authority for the counties at a special Norfolk County Council meeting next Monday.

And a report by the council’s leader, Cliff Jordan, said Mr Javid had reiterated the government’s backing for the scheme.

The report quotes him as saying: “It is a very generous deal, in fact I think it is one of the most generous deals in the country.

“I am keen that we devolve significant powers and resources away from Whitehall to the people of Norfolk and Suffolk.

“I don’t want the region to miss out on this historic deal which would make a real positive difference to the lives of local residents.”

The deal offers £130 million of investment over the next five years for housing, plus a £25 million annual fund for 30 years to be spent on infrastructure improvements.

Supporters argue that the structure is crucial for tackling long-term concerns, such as the A47 and the Ely north rail junction.

But opponents claim the region wil lose far more money in funding cuts than it receives in new money provided through devolution.

Much of the opposition has also centred around the government’s insistance on the new body being led by a directly-elected mayor,

But Mr Javid reiterated the stance taken by his predecessor Greg Clark earlier this year and stressed the region would have to accept a mayor as part of the package.

The report said: “The Prime Minister, Chancellor and Secretary of State have reviewed the devolution programme and all back the approach.

“A Mayor is a nonnegotiable element for any ambitious deal. The Norfolk and Suffolk deal is considered ambitious and will therefore need a Mayor.”

Although the county council initially backed the idea at a meeting in June, four district authorities, including Breckland and North Norfolk, withdrew their support at that stage.

However, the paper said processes were in place for councils who had pulled out of the process to re-join it if they choose to do so.

Mr Javid said: “Even without the missing councils it is a really good economic area and it makes a lot of sense, but I hope that the opted-out councils will join in the future.”

If the county council votes to continue with the process next Monday, a further meeting is scheduled to take place on November 21 to consider the draft orders that would be used to formally establish the new authority.

West Norfolk Council is due to debate the issue again when it meets on November 17.