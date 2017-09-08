Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust appoints key worker to prevent suicides

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) has appointed a dedicated suicide prevention leader, helping to reduce the number of people who take their own lives.

Liz Howlett is responsible for driving the NSFT’s five-year suicide prevention strategy, and is meeting regularly with service users, families, carers and people who have been bereaved to see whether any further support could be put in place.

This announcement comes in the run up to World Suicide Prevention Day, which takes place on Sunday, and is arranged by the International Association for Suicide Prevision (IASP), World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health.

Ms Howlett said: “Throughout my career and regardless of which area I have been working in, I have seen people deeply affected by suicide.

“It not only affects other patients and relatives, but also the staff who were caring for that individual.

“I was really encouraged when the government published its strategy for preventing suicide across England. It focuses on uniting organisation and bringing together the community to combat suicide, which is very much the approach we are following in Norfolk and Suffolk.”

Driving NSFT’s suicide prevention strategy forward is a key element of Ms Howlett’s work, committing to consistently delivering the fundamental aspects of safe care, such as training, learning from events, ensuring seven-day follow-up from inpatient services and providing safe environments and services which meet the needs of the community.