Norfolk and Waveney’s Brain Injury Charity receives an extra donation

Headway Norfolk and Waveney’s King’s Lynn centre is expressing its gratitude to steam engine rally volunteers who donated £2,614 to the worthy cause.

The funds were raised at the annual steam engine rally, with a further donation from the Fox and Hound pub in Heacham, and will be used at the specialist centre to provide rehabilitation support for those affected by a brain injury or stroke.

Pictured are, Joanne Mark, Liz Plumb with members of Headway. MLNF17MF08072