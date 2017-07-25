Norfolk County Council hires new executive director of children’s services

Norfolk County Council has recruited a new executive director of children’s services, Sara Tough.

Mrs Tough is currently director of children’s services at Dorset County Council, and is set to take over from interim director Matt Dunkley at the end of October.

With 32 years of experience, Mrs Tough has been the director of children services for three-and-a-half years with Dorset County Council and recently led a successful bid for £2 million from the Department for Education’s social care innovation fund, to rethink social work.

The council’s managing director, Wendy Thomson, said: “I’m delighted that we have recruited Sara. She is a first-class children’s services director, with an impressive track record, who will take forward the improvements that are well underway in Norfolk.

“Our ambition is to move up in the Ofsted rating from “inadequate” to “requires improvement” at the next inspection, which is expected later this year or early next year. We are committed to providing quality services for Norfolk’s children and their families.”