Norfolk County Council ‘may need to save another £125 million’, report warns

Norfolk County Council could have to find another £125 million in savings over the next four years because of reforms to local government finance, a new report has claimed.

The authority has already cut around a third of a billion pounds from its budgets over the past six years.

But officials have now warned even more reductions are likely to be needed if current plans to end the core central government grant to councils are implemented.

A report to be debated by the council’s policy and resources committee on Monday is calling for savings targets to be given to each of its service areas.

Council leader Cliff Jordan said: “We have ambitious plans for our county – whether it’s giving families the best start in life, working with business to boost growth, or investing in our roads and infrastructure.

“But to do this, we must care for your money.

“I’m determined we’ll be as efficient as possible and raise money from commercial activities, to help fund support for our families, the local economy, our roads and our health.”

The report suggests the authority will have to find £100 million in savings from 2018-19 until 2021-22, on top of almost £25 million that have already been agreed.

Senior officers say the plan to scrap the revenue support grant given to local councils, which is currently expected to come into force in 2020, would wipe around £36 million out of the authority’s budgets.

A list of proposed reforms includes integrating services in market towns, earlier prevention work in social care, increased use of technology to cut costs and increasing commercial operations to help raise revenue for frontline services.

If the proposals are approved, individual service committees will consider specific savings plans in their areas this autumn.