Norfolk County Council set to launch new community transport funding scheme

A new funding scheme for local transport improvement programmes is set to be launched this week.

Norfolk county councillors backed plans to allocate £6,000 budgets for members to spend on projects in their divisions in the spring.

The project is now set to be formally launched at a meeting of the authority’s environment, development and transport committee in Norwich on Wednesday.

And, for the next two years, it will run alongside the existing Parish Partnership programme, through which parish councils are able to bid for match funding for community transport projects.

Bids are now being sought for the scheme, which was extended last year to enable projects to be put forward in non-parished areas, such as Lynn, where they were supported by distrct councils.

Together, the two programmes will provide more than £800,000 of county council funding next year for projects such as new footways, speed signs, keep clear markings, bus shelters or additional maintenance work.

They may also help to bring high-profile road safety campaigns, such as those calling for new pedestrian crossings in West Lynn and Terrington St Clement. come a step closer to fruition.

Committee chairman Martin Wilby said: “It’s the seventh year for the Parish Partnership scheme and it’s great to have seen so many local highway improvements made over the years all driven by local need.

“We know what a difference these often small sums make so we’ve now put the new local member highways budget in place, which will see county councillors able to spend money to meet local priorities.”

Letters are being sent out now to encourage parish and town councils to bid for Parish Partnership money. The successful bidders will be announced next spring.