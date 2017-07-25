Norfolk crime rate up by 5.6 per cent

Crime has increased in Norfolk, with an extra 2662 offences reported in latest figures.

A total of 50,394 crimes were reported across the county in the year to the end of March, a 5.6% increase on the previous year.

But Norfolk Police’s Deputy Chief Constable, Nick Dean said: “The overall number of crimes the force has to deal with has risen and there are a range of reasons for this.

“Demand for our services has seen a rise in calls into our control room, averaging at about 350,000 calls every year, and it is clear from analysis of these that there is a higher demand for incidents linked to vulnerability.

“I see this as a positive in that more people have the confidence to come forward and report crimes to us.”

He added: “There has been a rise in knife crime in Norfolk with 316 serious offences involving a knife or sharp instrument recorded this year compared to 144 last year.

“While this is in line with national trends, I appreciate the concern people will have around these figures.”

The force also says that, despite the increase in offences, Norfolk remains among the top ten safest counties in the country, compared with 41 others which have also seen crime increase.