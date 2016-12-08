Norfolk dog owners group reaches fundraising milestone

A fundraising group with a shared love of dogs has reached an important milestone in its charitable efforts.

Members of Norfolk Doodlers, a group for those who own various types of poodle cross-breeds and who regularly get together for walks, have been raising money for charity Canine Partners over the past 18 months and have now reached a total of £3,200.

During the last year and a half, the group has sold a number of items including bandanas and beds for dogs in order to donate funds to Canine Partners, which purchases and trains puppies to become assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities.

The total raised by Norfolk Doodlers has allowed the charity to purchase four new puppies, and the certificates for two of these puppies were by the group to Holkham Estate’s dog-friendly Beach Café in Wells, which they work in association with, on Sunday.

Group member Bob Booth said: “We have two ladies who make the bandanas. After they are made, we give them to the café and they sell them for us.”

These certificates will now be framed and hung at the café.

Mr Booth added that the group sells items at other events as well, and are now selling their Christmas stock of bandanas.

He said: “It costs about £800 to purchase a puppy, and we are already halfway to funding puppy number five.”

Canine Partners’ dogs aim to bring greater independence and quality of life to the people they are partnered with, and offer “security, companionship and practical help with everyday household tasks”, according to the charity’s website.

Norfolk Doodlers was set up about four years ago and now has more than 1,200 members across the county and as far afield as Yorkshire.

Mr Booth said there are between 1,200 and 1,500 canine members of the group as well.

He said that members of the group try and meet at least once a month, but plans are not always as rigid as that.

Mr Booth added: “If someone wants to organise a walk in Old Hunstanton, which is one of the group’s favourite walks, then someone can just put a time and date on our Facebook group to arrange it.”

If you would like more information about the group, please search for the ‘Norfolk Doodlers’ group on Facebook.