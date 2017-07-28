Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service hire new chief fire officer

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has appointed a new permanent chief fire officer, David Ashworth.
Mr Ashworth started his career at 16-years-old as a junior firefighters before serving in Lynn, Norwich and Sprowston as an operational firefighter.
Director of community and environmental services at Norfolk County Council, Tom McCabe said: “It’s great news that David has been selected to continue as CFO in a permanent position.
“Over the past nine months he has done a great job of building the trust and respect of his colleagues and we have absolute confidence in his ability to lead the service into the future.”
Mr Ashworth said: “I am delighted and privileged to be appointed. Having been in the fire service for more than 34 years I believe that my experience will enable us to continue to provide the skills and expertise to keep the people of Norfolk safe.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.