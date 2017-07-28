Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service hire new chief fire officer

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has appointed a new permanent chief fire officer, David Ashworth.

Mr Ashworth started his career at 16-years-old as a junior firefighters before serving in Lynn, Norwich and Sprowston as an operational firefighter.

Director of community and environmental services at Norfolk County Council, Tom McCabe said: “It’s great news that David has been selected to continue as CFO in a permanent position.

“Over the past nine months he has done a great job of building the trust and respect of his colleagues and we have absolute confidence in his ability to lead the service into the future.”

Mr Ashworth said: “I am delighted and privileged to be appointed. Having been in the fire service for more than 34 years I believe that my experience will enable us to continue to provide the skills and expertise to keep the people of Norfolk safe.”