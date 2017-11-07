Norfolk Hospice Tapping House boosted by fund donation

Officials at the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House have received a donation of a portable bladder scanner from the Heacham Group Practice Amenity Fund.

The machine will primarily be used within the Dr Hugh Ford Inpatient Unit, but can also be used to assess patients in their homes as necessary.

Chief executive Lyndsay Carter, centre, received the donation from fund trustees, from left, Mike Press, Annette Knight, Trisha Benn, Dr Andrew Lake and Anne Davis.

Picture: submitted