Norfolk Hospice to stage third Festive Fair at Hillington

The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House will hold its third annual Festive Fair at its Hillington headquarters later this month.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, November 25, between 11am and 2pm, will feature a range of seasonal craft stalls, as well as a Christmas raffle, a barbecue and a visit from Father Christmas.

Jess Walker, a community fundraiser for the hospice, said: “Our 2016 Christmas Fair raised over £1500 for the Hospice and we hope that this year’s event will be even bigger and better.

“It’s always lovely to meet our supporters; we hope everyone will bring their friends and family along so that we can welcome some new faces too.”

The hospice will also be selling its new range of seasonal greetings cards, plus a extended series of picturesque ‘local interest’ cards exclusively produced for the hospice.

The range includes festive scenes of notable landmarks such as Sandringham House, Holkham Hall, Lynn’s Custom House and the Hunstanton lighthouse, among others.

The cards can also be obtained from the hospice’s charity shops, online or through its fundraising office.

For further details about the fair, phone the fundraising office on 01485 601701.