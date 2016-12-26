Norfolk Masonic Lodge help Hunstanton wheelchair appeal

The Norfolk Masonic Lodges presents a cheque for £2,000 to Eboni Bunn on Sunday, following a matinee of Jack and the Beanstalk, at the Princess Theatre, Hunstanton.

Eboni, who is 14 and from Hunstanton, suffers with a hypertrophic cardio-myopathy heart defect and Fredrick’s ataxia.

Pictured are Brian Hallard presenting the cheque to Eboni Bunn, front centre, with members of the cast. Also pictured are Eboni’s mum Lisa Belverstone, fourth from left, and her partner Tony Birch fifth from left.

MLNF16PM12171