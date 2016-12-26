Search

Norfolk Masonic Lodge help Hunstanton wheelchair appeal

Princess Theatre, Hunstanton Norfolk Masonic Lodges present ?2,000 cheque for Eboni's wheelchair appeal. Brian Hallard (Princess Theatre Partner) (far left) presents the ?2,000 cheque to Eboni Bunn (front centre), along with members of the Princess Theatre Panto Cast, also in picture Lisa Belverstone (Eboni's Mum) (4th from left) and Tony Birch (Lisa's partner) (5th from left) ANL-161218-175329009

The Norfolk Masonic Lodges presents a cheque for £2,000 to Eboni Bunn on Sunday, following a matinee of Jack and the Beanstalk, at the Princess Theatre, Hunstanton.

Eboni, who is 14 and from Hunstanton, suffers with a hypertrophic cardio-myopathy heart defect and Fredrick’s ataxia.

Pictured are Brian Hallard presenting the cheque to Eboni Bunn, front centre, with members of the cast. Also pictured are Eboni’s mum Lisa Belverstone, fourth from left, and her partner Tony Birch fifth from left.

