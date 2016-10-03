Norfolk Police ask ‘is it too good to be true?’

Norfolk and Suffolk Police have released a series of short films to warn the public about the dangers of online fraud and how to prevent it.

The films #TooGoodToBeTrue – which coincide with the launch of the new Cyber-Crime Unit – show three scenarios involving investment fraud, lottery fraud and online shopping fraud.

This is all in the hope of sending out a clear message that if an offer looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Det Supt Steve Martin from the Norfolk and Suffolk Cyber and Serious Crime Directorate said: “The launch of the new Cyber-Crime Unit ensures that officers from Norfolk and Suffolk are committed to identifying these types of crime and taking positive steps to disrupt online criminals and fraudsters.

“Just as importantly, the launch of the video will ensure that people living in Norfolk and Suffolk are aware of the dangers out there in cyber space. Anyone can become a victim of online fraud, regardless of age, gender, profession or background.”