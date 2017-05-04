Norfolk police boss vows continued effort to tackle rural crime

Fly tipping, metal detecting and speeding were among the topics raised at a special ‘Barnstorming’ meeting hosted by Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) in Snettisham on Tuesday evening.

The event was attended by more than 50 residents and members of the farming community who were given the opportunity to put their questions to PCC Lorne Green and a panel of rural crime experts.

At the event Mr Green said: “A year ago I was campaigning to be PCC for Norfolk and in that campaign I pledged to support rural communities by listening to and responding to the needs of people in the countryside.

“Once elected to office, I immediately set about fulfilling this pledge by joining the National Rurual Crime Network, holding engagement events and commissioning Norfolk Constabulary to develop a new Rural Policing Strategy to respond even more efficiently to crimes that are unique and to take place in rural communities.”

He said he has pledged to take up Norfolk residents’ concerns and drive forward the approach to tackling rural crime.

“This is the first of a cycle of meetings which will take place around the country over the next three years,” Mr Green added.