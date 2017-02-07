Norfolk police chief’s safer internet photo seen 1.5million times

The Chief Constable of Norfolk Police has achieved his goal of promoting internet safety after an image he posted of himself was seen 1.5 million times in just a week.

Simon Bailey shared the photo of himself on the force’s social media channels on Tuesday last week, and in just two hours it had been seen more than 70,000 times.

The image was seen across the globe during the seven days, from New York to China, and Australia to Greece.

It was edited, mocked and discussed many times over, which helped to prove Mr Bailey’s key message.

Mr Bailey, the lead for Child Protection, said: “Once you have shared an image of yourself you lose control of it. The speed at which the image circulated and parts of the world that people sent us messages from has been significant.

“As I have said previously, I strongly believe that education is the best way to prevent people from leaving themselves vulnerable. The police along with their partners, NCA-CEOP, the Safer Internet Centre and Childnet, are continuing to try and make the internet a safer place by informing people of the safest ways to use it.

“Remember, social media and the internet are tools. They are powerful but essential to daily life. Learn about their uses, good and bad, and use that knowledge to inform your decision making process.

“I hope my image being shared this many times serves as a healthy reminder that once you hit send you lose control of the content. Use this as an opportunity to speak with friends and family about their security settings and what they share.”

This campaign was held in conjunction with Safer Internet Day, which is celebrated globally today with the slogan: ‘Be the change: Unite for a better internet.’