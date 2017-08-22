Norfolk Police crackdown on speeding

Police will be targeting speeding drivers as part of a week-long enforcement campaign.

Officers will be speaking with drivers during the campaign about the dangers of speeding and the consequences that driving above the limit can have through education and enforcement.

The Europe-wide campaign, co-ordinated by the European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL), will run until Saturday, seeing an increased amount of checks and enforcement across the county.

Head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit, chief inspector Kris Barnard, said: “We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers and these campaigns allow us to enforce the law while also raising awareness of the dangers and educating motorists.

“Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision – alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt. Speed limits are in place for a reason, the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.”