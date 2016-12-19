Norfolk police face new £1.1 million cut in government funding

Police chiefs in Norfolk are facing a new cut in government funding of more than £1 million next year, new figures have revealed.

The government’s proposed funding settlement for police forces in England and Wales was published on Friday, as consultations on a potential tax rise for police services closed.

It proposes a total allocation to Norfolk’s police of around £87.2 million in the 2017-18 financial year, down from this year’s £88.3 million.

But the county’s police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green, said the reduction did not change the nature of his task.

He said: “Our objective and challenge remains not only to maintain what we have but to try and provide an improved service to the people of Norfolk.”

Mr Green has been seeking public views on a potential rise in council tax bills to fund the police service for several weeks.

Around 40 per cent of police funding is drawn from the money it receives from council tax. The force says a two per cent rise would equate to around eight pence a week for an average band D property.

Senior officers have also warned that services would have to be cut if the policing element of the tax is not increased.

Mr Green said: “There were no real surprises in the announcement, which was in line with what we predicted and in line with the general settlement for policing announced by the Chancellor last year.

“That settlement was predicated on a two per cent increase in council tax.

“I am not prejudging the outcome of my budget consultation which has been running since November 12 and ended on Friday.”

Mr Green is due to present his budget proposals to the county’s police and crime panel on February 2.