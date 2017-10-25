Norfolk Police plea for Halloween tolerance and respect

Revellers should respect those who don’t take part in Halloween celebrations, but the public also need to be more tolerant of the events.

That’s the message from police as they gear up for the festivities over the next few days.

Extra patrols will be mounted and retailers are being reminded not to sell products like eggs and flour to youngsters.

But officers are also calling on residents to display posters in their windows to indicate whether they want to take part in the festivities or not, while there will also be safety messages on social media.

Chief superintendant Mike Fawcett, of Norfolk Police, said: “We hope that this year people will take a responsible attitude to Halloween.

“While we don’t want youngsters to think we are picking on them or trying to spoil their fun, it is important that everyone understands the consequences of irresponsible behaviour for themselves and others.

“If you are planning to go out trick or treating, please make sure you only visit those who are happy to take part and please respect residents who may not want to be disturbed.

“We are also appealing to the public in general to be a little more tolerant of the behaviour of those celebrating Halloween.

“There will be extra patrols throughout the county and each area has a specific set of initiatives for tackling any disturbances caused by unruly celebrations.

“Officers on patrol will be looking out for unsafe or irresponsible behaviour, particularly offences such as egg throwing or people setting off fireworks in public places – particularly as Bonfire Night falls in the same week.”

Halloween posters can be downloaded from the Norfolk Police website, www.norfolk.police.uk.