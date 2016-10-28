Norfolk Police to outline new rural crime strategy at summit

A new strategy to tackle rural crime in Norfolk will be outlined at a summit meeting today.

Police chiefs, countryside group officials and rural business leaders will attend the event at Colton, near Norwich, which is being hosted by the county’s police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green.

Mr Green has highlighted rural crime as one of his key priorities in the role.

He said: “People told me about their crime and policing concerns and what they felt they needed from the police to feel safer living or working in their local area.

“Police visibility is a key concern for our rural communities, and that incidents or crimes in their local area can make people feel vulnerable or isolated.

“I also heard that rural communities don’t feel engaged with by police, and that under-reporting of rural crime is an issue for our county.

“I know we can do better and that is why I pledged to take up their concerns.”

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Nick Dean, of Norfolk Police, said: “This strategy sets the tone for policing our rural communities, responding more effectively to incidents and problems, working better together to find solutions and making people safe and feel safe.

“Norfolk remains a safe county and as a constabulary, we remain committed to keeping it that way.

“Equally, we recognise that improvements can be made to the service we provide and the way in which we work with our communities and partners to reduce crime and deal with issues effectively.

“The strategy acknowledges the unique challenges faced in our rural county, the isolation felt by many and the need of communities to have a police service that is responsive, innovative and vested in providing a quality service to all.”