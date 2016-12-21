Norfolk recycling centre opening times at Christmas

Residents are being reminded that Norfolk’s recycling centres will be running normal opening hours over the festive period apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when they will be closed.

Wrapping paper, cards, Christmas trees, unwanted or broken electrical items including Christmas lights, and excess cardboard and other materials can all be recycled at the sites.

To make a visit to the recycling centre quicker and easier people are encouraged to sort their items such as paper, electricals, and garden waste before they arrive at site. Recycling centre staff will be on hand to help people to find the right place to put their waste.

For full information on opening hours, the wide range of items that can be taken to the sites, and details on the eight reuse shops – please visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/ recyclingcentres

Residents are also reminded to check with their local council about arrangements for Christmas and New Year kerbside recycling and waste collection dates.

For hints and tips on how to reuse and recycle Christmas waste visit: www.recyclefornorfolk.org.uk

And to make the most of the food you buy over the Christmas period check out the regular updates, tips and recipes on our @PlanEatSave twitter feed: https://twitter.com/PlanEatSave and our Facebook page facebook.com/planeatsave

n Check out bin collection days in West Norfolk on the council website. Go to https://www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/info/20174/bins_and_recycling_collection_dates