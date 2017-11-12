Norfolk Regiment Association donates £460.96 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has received a £460.96 donation from Norfolk Regiment Association.

The association wanted to donate their left-over funds from a regimental dinner to a local worthy cause.

Michael Lane said: “They were very pleased with the cheque. The president’s wife had cancer and my mum had cancer. We wanted to donate to our local Macmillan.”

Pictured above, Richard Blythe BEM, Corrine Rankin, Michael Lane and Emma Young.

Picture: SUBMITTED.