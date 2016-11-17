Norfolk’s PCC launches budget consultation

As Norfolk’s police and crime panel prepare to meet to discuss next year’s budget consultation, members of the public are asked if they would pay more for their services.

The panel, made up of Norfolk councillors and independent memebers, will meet with the police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Norfolk Lorne Green on Tuesday, November 22 at County Hall.

The committee will consider an overview of the PCC’s 2017/18 budget consultation, before Mr Green makes a final decision on his proposals.

As part of the consultation, Mr Green is asking to hear what tax payers think, and has invited them to share their views on whether or not they would support a rise in the policing element of the council tax they pay to counteract budget deficit.

At the launch of the consultation in Great Yarmouth last Thursday, Mr Green said: “As PCC it’s my job to set the policing budget for Norfolk, and, with it, how much Norfolk people contribute through council tax.

“Less than 60 per cent of our policing budget is funded by the Government – the rest comes from tax payers. With such a significant contribution coming from their pocket, I’m sure all Norfolk residents will have an opinion on how that funding is used.”

Norfolk’s policing service is facing an estimated budget gap of £3.5 million in 2017/18, and the maximum the PCC can increase council tax by is two per cent – meaning an extra 8p per week or £4.23 a year, for a household in a Band D category.

Each one per cent tax increase generates £0.6 million, so a two per cent increase would reduce the budget gap to £2.3 million, reports provided at the launch said.

Mr Green added: “The Chief Constable has stated categorically that, without a council tax increase, he will be left with no choice but to make further cuts to service, which will very likely affect neighbourhood policing.

“I know how this is to the people of Norfolk so I’m reaching out to them for their views to help me make a decision.”

The consultation information can be found at www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/budget-consultation, and deadline for responses is December 9.