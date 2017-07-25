Norfolk schools continue to improve year on year

West Norfolk schools are celebrating the end of another successful year, as Ofsted outcomes across the country continue to improve.

Norfolk has now either reached or exceeded the national average for the proportion of good and outstanding schools in both primaries and secondaries.

June data shows 90 per cent of Norfolk’s primary schools and 84 per cent of secondary schools are now good or outstanding.

This is compared with 90 per cent of primaries nationally and 79 per cent of secondaries.

Chairman of the children’s service committee at Norfolk County Council, Penny Carpenter said: “It’s been another good year for Norfolk’s schools.

“They have been able to build on the impressive improvements made over the last four years because of the passion of those working across education to do the very best for Norfolk’s children.

“When we developed our strategy to support school improvement we focused very much on supporting and challenging schools to improve Ofsted judgments because we know they reflect performance and progress across a school, for children of all abilities.”

Ofsted’s annual report, published earlier this year, cited Norfolk as the fifth most-improved authority nationally for inspection outcomes in secondary schools.

The overall proportion of good and outstanding schools in Norfolk has improved from 87 per cent this time last year to 89 per cent this June.

The figure nationally has remained at 89 per cent.