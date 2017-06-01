Norfolk singer’s milk float tour to raise funds in dad’s memory

A singer/songwriter from Norfolk will be touring in his mobile milk float starting this evening to raise charity funds in his father’s memory.

Paul Thompson, pictured, will make his second stop, on his way to Land’s End in Cornwall, in Castle Acre on Saturday evening during his tour to fundraise for Cancer Research UK.

Paul Thompson's Milk Float Tour. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Paul, from Sheringham, and his milk float Bluebell are on a mission to raise £5,000 after his father died of liver cancer last year.

Bluebell’s Busking Bonanza will see Paul travelling about 30 miles a day, at an average speed of 10mph, stopping to play gigs at a variety of music venues, festivals and outdoor spaces – as well as busking sessions.

This is not Paul’s first time on tour with Bluebell, having gained a Guinness World Record for the longest journey by an electric milk float in 2015.

Just before he left on that tour, he got the news that his father had been diagnosed with liver cancer, which made him consider cancelling the tour altogether.

Despite recovering from the illness, his father was re-diagnosed with terminal cancer six months later and passed away in June 2016.

“I’m so grateful for all the help my dad received during his illness. Cancer is something that will touch all of our lives in some way, and I want to do something to lessen its impact for future generations.”

Paul will be at The Ostrich Inn at Castle Acre on Saturday from 8pm.

For more information, or to donate, visit: www.paulsmusic.co.uk or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulsmusic.