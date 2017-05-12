Norfolk Symphony Orchestra returns to King’s Lynn

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra returns to St Nicholas’ Chapel, King’s Lynn, for its annual ‘Friends’ concert on Sunday.

This is the orchestra’s way of thanking all those who are members of the Friends of the orchestra scheme for supporting them throughout the year and is open to the public at only £5 per ticket.

It is a more light-hearted concert with plenty of time to catch up with familiar faces, players and audience.

Conductor Phillip Hesketh will lead you through a programme of well-known classics, Mendelssohn’s famous Hebrides Overture, Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 2, Warlock’s Capriol Suite, Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld Overture and Sullivan’s: Pineapple Poll Suite.

The soloist in the horn concerto is the principal horn of the orchestra, Martin Childs.

Tickets are £5 to members of the public and free to ‘Friends’ of the NSO and under 18’s.

Do bring the musicians of the future along to hear live music in the wonderful acoustics of the Chapel.

The concert starts at 3.30pm and there is no need to book, all tickets available on the door.

The orchestra’s final concert of its 2016-2017 season is on Sunday, June 25.

It has a mighty programme of Shostakovich’s titanic 11th Symphony and soloist Viv McLean with Rachmaninov’s gorgeous Piano Concerto.

More details will follow in the next few weeks.

For more information about concerts and joining the orchestra’s ‘Friends’ scheme, visit their website www. nso-uk.co.uk