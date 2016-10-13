Norovirus dangers spelt out by QEH

With winter coming, visitors are being asked to help Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital maintain high standards of infection prevention and control by following basic hygiene procedures.

People in the community can do their bit in the fight against norovirus, known as the winter vomiting disease.

The virus must be ingested to cause an infection but simple steps such as washing hands before preparing or handling food are key to preventing the spread.

Cases of people with symptoms of norovirus infection have been seen at A&E and this can have an impact on the rest of the hospital.

Dr Ian Hosein, the trust’s director of infectionprevention snf control, is appealing for the public’s help.

He said: “This agent is principally food-borne in the community so care must be taken in food preparation and consumption.

“Hands must be washed before any food handling since this virus is not killed by alcohol hand rubs and I would urge outlets where food is prepared and served to heighten their awareness of safety.

“I would also ask the public not to visit the hospital if they have had any vomiting or diarrhoea in the previous 72 hours.”