North Creake fete boosts church funds

Around £2,000 is expected to have been raised from North Creake’s annual fete on The Glebe, next to St Mary’s Church, on Sunday.

Church treasurer Richard Elliott said: “It’s a very important fundraising event without which it would be difficult to meet our parish share.”

North Creake’s share, paid to the Diocese to cover the church’s many financial outgoings, is just over £15,000.

The church needs around a further £9,000 to cover running costs and church warden, Barbara Lynn, praised the work of around 25 helpers who made the day possible.

She said: “I never cease to be amazed by the amount of support we get from the village despite our small congregation.”

Rector, Fr Clive Wylie, added: “It’s good to see so many people supporting us. The members of the Parochial Church Council have put a lot of work into this.”

There were many of the standard attractions, while a sale of vintage linen attracted a lot of interest as did Geoff Small’s display of 10 bygones such as stone jars, razor blades made in South Creake for soldiers in the Great War, a cast iron tractor seat and a bicycle’s carbide lap. All had to be individually valued to win a prize.

The colourful antics of solo performer, Crazy Bananas, kept children amused and visitors were encouraged to relax and enjoy a cream tea whilst listening Daisy’s Cats playing contemporary folk music.

Another popular attraction was the human fruit machine, organised by Phil Lines, pictured above, second left and manned by James Turner, Gareth Smith and Andy Coady though it failed to bring success to Charlotte Smith.