North Lynn charity given £35k by Lloyds Bank Foundation

North Lynn charity One to One Project will support more people experiencing mental health difficulties thanks to a £35,834 two year grant.

The grant from the Lloyds Bank Foundation contributes towards the organisation’s day-to-day running costs, enabling the project to continue to providing counselling and mentoring support to vulnerable adults living with mental health issues.

Hannah Cooper, project manager at the charity based in Nelson House, said: “We are delighted to have been successful in securing a Lloyds Bank Foundation Invest grant.

“It will enable the One to One Project to continue to use a confidential and safe premises in King’s Lynn, which is so vital for the support of vulnerable adults living with challenging mental health difficulties.

“The project offers three main services: counselling, mentoring and group work, all free of charge and therefore available to all, regardless of ability to pay.

“Our long-term support promotes positive and lasting change in people’s lives, enabling them to live independently and free from health care services.

“Our work is vital across West Norfolk, which has the added challenge of rural isolation that is known to exacerbate mental ill health and there are very few other support services available.”

Paul Streets, chief executive of Lloyds Bank Foundation, said: “Cuts to public funding and changes to commissioning mean specialist local charities are struggling to stay afloat despite increasing demand for their services.”