North Lynn firm raises a laugh and money

Williams Refrigeration on Bryggan Road, in the North Lynn Industrial Estate, showed that you don’t have to be chic to be charitable on Friday when the firm held a sponsored Christmas jumper day.

Staff came to work wearing all manner of knitted horrors, with red-nosed reindeers seeming to be particularly popular and the odd Christmas pudding also being on display, too.

Money raised for wearing the jumpers went to Save the Children. The total was boosted by a prize draw and came to approaching £200.

A spokesman for Williams said: “A fine time was had by all. Everyone enjoyed it.”

The picture above shows some of the staff outside the offices of the firm in their Christmas finery on Friday.