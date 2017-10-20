North Lynn grandad raises £860 for Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A North Lynn grandfather raised £860 during a milestone birthday to benefit cancer patients in West Norfolk.

Duke Johnson was joined by 250 people to celebrate his 75th birthday at The Globe Bowls Club in August.

Mr Johnson wanted to give something back to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s cancer services after his wife Valerie lost her battle eight years ago.

Mr Johnson, who worked at Cooper Roller Bearings and boxed for Lynn Friars, said: “I would like to thank all the people at The Globe Bowls Club for their support, especially John and Christine Hailstone.”

The QEH’s cancer services see patients who have been referred by their general practitioner (GP) and offers a wide range of cancer treatments.

The cancer services provided at the QEH includes, acute oncology, breast, cancer of unknown primary (CUP), colorectal, dermatology, gynaecological, haemato-oncology, lung, upper GI, and urology.

At the QEH, patients may be treated as an inpatient, staying overnight on-site, or as an outpatient or day case. This is because different cancers are treated in different ways. However, all patients are cared for by specials nurses and doctors.

He added: “I am really pleased with the amount of money we have raised, which I know is going to a good cause.”

Mr Johnson presented the cheque for the hospital’s cancer care and treatment fund to nurse Jayne Johnson.

Pictured are, Duke Johnson presenting a £860 cheque to Jayne Johnson. Picture: SUBMITTED.