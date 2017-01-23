North Lynn man escapes jail despite admitting driving while four times alcohol limit

A man has escaped jail today despite being caught driving while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Sergevus Sapovalovas, 40, of Jarvis Road, North Lynn, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Magistrates in Lynn also imposed a two-year community order, with 200 hours’ unpaid work, plus a three year driving ban, which can be cut by completing a rehabilitation course, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

The court heard police saw Sapovalovas go through a red traffic light on London Road on January 2.

He then stopped abruptly in the middle of the road and put his hazard indicators on.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Sapovalovas was arrested after twice failing to complete a roadside breath test.

He did manage to provide samples while detained, which showed he had 145 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Andrea Clarke, mitigating, said her client had been “shocked” by the realisation he could be jailed because of the reading.

She said he had been drinking following the recent death of his father.

The court was also told Sapovalovas is in full-time work.