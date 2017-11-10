North Lynn’s Discovery Centre unveils new garden

The Discovery Centre in Lynn has a new garden to enjoy thanks to the work of the Norfolk Fire Service Youth Department.

The team runs a Prince’s Trust programme three times a year, inviting young people to take part in a 12 week programme for a chance to gain new skills, qualifications and meet new people.

Within the programme, students are challenged to take on a group community project to make a positive difference in the area.

Project manager Kerry Rutherford said: “It went really well. We did a lot more than we should have done and all the students said they enjoyed it. The Discovery Centre is now a lot more welcoming and cleaner. The students were all very proud of what they had done and what they had achieved.”

The programme also provides students with an opportunity to develop their English and Maths skills, get two weeks work experience in something they enjoy and take part in a residential trip.

Pictured above, Philip Wilkinson, Kerry Rutherford, Graham Middleton with students of the project. MLNF17MF010161