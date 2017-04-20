North Runcton church funds boosted by tile sponsors

A West Norfolk village was “brought to life” by the fundraising efforts of its residents on Saturday.

All Saints Church in North Runcton hosted yard sales and asked members of the public to ‘sponsor a tile’ to go towards refurbishment funds for the church.

Ken Matthews, church warden, said: “It was very successful. We had a huge response from the village and from members of the public.

“It was absolutely excellent to have so many people coming into the village and making it come alive. It was magic.”

Mr Matthews said the event had raised hundreds for the church and for the Village Meeting Place, run by the parish council.

“We have to thank people for their generosity in sponsoring the tiles.”

He said the church is currently hoping to get £250,000 together to fix the drainage issues and replace its roof.

They have applied for funding to help them reach their targets, but the results of this will not be discovered for another couple of months.

“This is the only Georgian church out of about 650 churches in Norfolk,” Mr Matthews said.

“It’s a Grade I-listed church so it is recognised for its age and its uniqueness.”

The next fundraising event for the church will be the flower festival, which will be held from Friday, June 2 until Monday, 5.

Mr Matthews said: “It is always very popular. As well as the flowers, we will have refreshments, bric-a-brac stalls and a raffle. We had a very good turnout at the festival last year.”

Pictured is Rev Riaz Mubarak. MLNF17AF04231