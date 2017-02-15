North Runcton hall renovation project secures £50,000 grant

Work on major improvements to a West Norfolk community hall is set to begin later this year after a £50,000 grant was secured for the project.

An appeal to raise £100,000 to pay for renovations to the village meeting place in North Runcton was launched in December.

Now, the scheme has been awarded a grant for half the cost by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund,

The money will be used alongside the proceeds of ongoing community fundraising to pay for improved facilities, disabled access and an expanded lobby area to the building.

Parish council chairman Rick Morrish, said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of North Runcton.

“It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our village hall improvements taking shape over the next few months.

“The works will be arranged to minimise disruption to hirers and neighbours and it is proposed the first phase will be undertaken this summer.”

The campaign was launched during a Christmas party in December and further funds are expected to be raised at a quiz night on March 3.

An online fundraising page has also been set up via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/VMP.

Ben Walker, WREN’s Norfolk grant manager, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting this project to provide a more welcoming, accessible and sustainable hall that will benefit so many people within North Runcton and the surrounding villages for many years to come.

“We are always happy to consider grant applications for projects that improve local communities and we’re looking forward to this one making a difference very soon.”