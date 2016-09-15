North Runcton’s malcolm to get country’s athletics call at 72

North Runcton’s Malcolm Souza-Lewis has won selection once again to the World Transplant Games, due to be held in Malaga, Spain in June.

This will be his sixth appearance at the Games and it will be held when he is 72.

He has a haul of medals from appearances at the world and British events over the years. Mr Souza-Lewis, of New Road, underwent a kidney transplant in 1988.

Last month he won five gold medals at the British Transplant Games in Liverpool, competing in javelin, discus, high jump, cricket ball throw and shot put, helping his Addenbrooke’s team to take the team trophy.

Mr Souza-Lewis said: “The selection process has been long and complex because the British team managers want all team members to be highly likely to medal.

“In past years the British team has always won the most medals and been given the accolade of top team.

“From last year a new system has come into force where the total points for golds, silvers and bronzes is divided by the number of team members and the resultant figure decides the winner.

“So last year even though we won the most medals the lean, the Hungarian team were placed first.

So they are not just looking at how many medals you win at the British Games but how your performance compares with World Games figures.

Mr Souza-Lewis, a West Norfolk Athletic Club and Bodyworks gym member, said: “I must stress that the main purpose of the British and World Transplant Games is to raise awareness of the need for people to join the NHS Organ donor register.”