North West Norfolk MP praises the work of Right Track

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham has visited the Benjamin Foundation in Lynn to learn more about the Right Tracks service.

Right Tracks provides a lifeline to some of Norfolk’s most vulnerable young people, including homeless and those in need of support at a traumatic time in their lives.

Sir Henry had the opportunity to meet with young people living at the facility at Railway Road and was able to hear first hand from them what a significant impact Right Tracks makes to their lives.

Sir Henry said; “My recent visit gave me a chance to see for myself the inspirational and outstanding work that Right Tracks and the Benjamin Foundation are doing to help vulnerable youngsters in West Norfolk.

“The flats are of a very high standard indeed, and I could see for myself the way in which this is enabling previously homeless youngsters to get their lives back on track.”

“I would imagine that for every £1 spent by the Benjamin Foundation, they are at the same time saving other agencies over 10 times this amount – so I certainly support their campaign to ensure that their current funding is maintained.”

West Norfolk Council cabinet member for housing and community, Adrian Lawrence, who joined the visit, said; “Every effort should be made to protect the funding for this project.”