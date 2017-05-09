North Wootton driver was fractionally over drug limit, court told

A North Wootton man ended up in court after he was caught fractionally over the drug-driving limit.

Luke Tite, 23, of Ford Avenue, was given a 12 month conditional discharge and a 12 month driving ban on Monday. He was also told to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

He had been found to have 2.1 micrograms of cannabis in a litre of blood, after being stopped by police on March 5. The legal limit is two. The court heard he had taken the drug the previous evening, but had not taken any since.