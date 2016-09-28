North Wootton knitters hand over Twiddle Mitts to QEH

Nifty knitters have been doing their bit to help dementia patients who are being treated at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Members of the North Wootton Evening Women’s Institute Craft Group have been busy creating 15 wonderful Twiddle Mitts.

The knitted hand mitts, which are decorated with items such as buttons, beads, zips, ribbons and much more, have proved to be therapeutic for patients with dementia. The mitts help patients as they provide an activity for their hands.

Around 850,000 people in the UK have dementia and the numbers are set to increase.

WI members Sandy Wilbraham and Judith Thatcher handed over a beautifully presented package of Twiddle Mitts to associate chief nurse of medicine Andy Evans on Wednesday, of last week.

Mrs Wilbraham said: “The suggestion to make Twiddle Mitts was made to our craft group and it seemed a very worthwhile project. We found the pattern on the WI website”

Mrs Thatcher added: “They have been simple things to create and we hope that they will be beneficial for the patients.”

The QEH has also been presented with Twiddle Mitts from the creative knitters at Age UK Norfolk.

Director of Nursing Catherine Morgan said: “We are incredibly grateful for the donations of Twiddle Mitts from the North Wootton Evening WI and also Age UK Norfolk.

“Twiddle Mitts have proved to therapeutic for patients as they provide something to do with their hands.

“When they are discharged, each patient takes home their Twiddle Mitt so we are always in need of more. So we are hoping other craft groups will be able to help.”

North Wootton Evening WI meets on the second Thursday of each month in the Junior Hall at North Wootton Community School from 7.30pm.

New members are welcome to join, which puts on a range of activities including speakers, lunches and more.