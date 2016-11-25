North Wootton Primary School to become an academy

A primary school in Lynn with more than 300 pupils is set to become an academy in March next year.

North Wootton Primary School will become the next primary academy to join the College of West Anglia (CWA) Academy Trust.

The school will be the eighth to convert to academy status as a member of the CWA Academy Trust.

Headteacher Jonathan Williams said: “I am really pleased for North Wootton to be joining CWA Academy Trust, as I feel their track record in providing support for primary schools in West Norfolk is outstanding.

“This is a very exciting time for North Wootton and one that I am very proud to be a part of.”

The trust will be consulting with staff and parents in the coming months.