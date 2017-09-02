Northwold reveals its rich history for special event

Residents in a West Norfolk village got a flavour of its past last weekend thanks to a special history event.

Those who visited the history weekend in Northwold were able to find out about weddings in the village church and to watch old videos in the village hall, among other things.

Northwold Village over the centuries Ann Howarth at the Village War Memorial holding display boards with information on all men mentioned on the memorial

Brenda Ayres, who helped organise the event along with Ann Howarth, whose idea it was, said: “We had information about all the gentlemen who died during the war at the village war memorial and that was very popular.

“There was also a lot of interest in the old Manor House which had been derelict for 50 years. It is rising from the ashes like a phoenix and there was a wonderful display about it.

“I thought it was very interesting and there was a lot of enthusiasm about that.”

Memorabilia, videos from village events and a Women’s Institute (WI) display were also part of the day.

Mrs Ayres said: “We had people come from quite far away – including Cornwall and Yorkshire. They were mostly people who had lived here in the past or who had ancestors here.”

She said Ann had written to a number of them to find out more about those whose names were on the village’s war memorial.

In St Andrew’s Church, Mrs Ayres had a display of wedding dresses from various decades, all of which had been worn at ceremonies within the venue.

Also on display were her own wedding photo from 1967 and her mother’s from 1942 – both services were held at the church.

Any profit from the event will be split between the church, the village hall and the school.