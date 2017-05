Police are appealing for help to trace a man with Lynn connections who is wanted for alleged offences in Norwich.

Munsey Varnadore, 18, is wanted after failing to appear Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 2.

Anyone who may have seen Varnadore, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.