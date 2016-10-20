Nostalgic toy event at King’s Lynn Museum

Toys and games lovers are being urged to attend a nostalgic display at Lynn Museum on Wednesday.

A free coffee cake and collections morning is being held for game enthusiasts, whether they are new to gaming, an experienced player, or just fancy a trip down memory lane.

Board games and toys from the last two centuries can also be explored in the temporary exhibition between 10.30am and midday.

The games can be enjoyed by everyone, young and old.

This month’s theme is inspired by Lynn Museum’s temporary exhibition Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood 1800 to the present day. The exhibition touches on stories of childhood over the last two centuries.

Childhood objects from the museum collections together with photographs and paintings offer a glimpse at the changing experience of childhood.