Numbers bloom for Pott Row show

Green-fingered growers triumphed over the soggy English weather to put on an excellent display at their show.

The thriving Greenfingers Gardening Club held their annual event in Pott Row Village Hall.

Greenfingers 27th Annual Horticultural Show at Pott Row Village Hall One of the many colourful flowers on show ANL-160509-074154009

The 70-strong club opened up the show to the surrounding villages and were rewarded with an increase in numbers.

Organiser Jenny Haywood said: “Despite the weather, we had more exhibits and more people through the door, which was excellent. Entries were on a par with last year and we raised £120 by auctioning the produce at the end.”

Profits from the event, which will be topped up by club funds, will this year go to SERV Norfolk.