Nurseries site in West Walton set to see new homes and shop

Plans for 49 new houses, a village store and a post office on a plant nursery site in West Walton have been approved.

Tamar Nurseries, which owns the site on School Road, will be relocating its business to Walpole Highway, after permission was granted by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee at its meeting on Monday.

In reports to the committee, it was said the development was “required to finance the relocation and expansion of the existing nursery business”.

Chris Dawson, agent for Tamar Nurseries, said: “This application was wholly dependable on the outcome of the last one. This is a means of funding the expansion of the nursery as it has outgrown its current site.”

While committee members were on board with this proposal, they had some concerns about certain parts of the plans.

Chris Crofts said: “A village shop would do well here as there is no shop, but a post office is a different kettle of fish. I would love to see it though.”

Planner Natacha Osler said that there had been an indication that the Post Office would be interested in the site.

Martin Storey said: “I am fully in favour of this proposal, but when in the development stage are we likely to see the village store? I would like to see it built early on.”

The committee agreed to add a condition to the application that the village store should be built “no later than the first 10 developments”.

Sheila Young highlighted the fact the development was proposed for land “designated as countryside”.

But Mrs Osler said: “These are exceptional circumstances to allow the business to thrive, and this site will create the capital for it.”

The plans are only in the indicative stage at the moment, but show the 49 dwellings positioned around a central area of open space.

Tamar Nurseries is now set to move its business to a 13 hectare site at West Drove in Walpole Highway, next to the A47, after the committee’s unanimous vote in favour.

Members raised concerns over the speed limit on the main road near to the site, and suggested a 30mph limit.

But Mr Crofts said: “I do believe this is a sucessful business and it is a site that is totally suitable for it.”

Mrs Young added: “I think this is an excellent proposal, especially as they grow their own plants.”

Chairwoman Vivienne Spikings said: “I like the fact that there’s local staff involved in the business and these are excellent products.”