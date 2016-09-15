October date for Heacham ward by-election

A by-election has been arranged for next month to fill a West Norfolk Council vacancy.

Voters in the Heacham ward are due to go to the polls on Thursday, October 20, to choose a new representative to fill one of the ward’s two seats.

The seat has been vacant following the resignation of Peter Colvin earlier this year.

A formal notice of the election will be published today and would-be candidates have until 4pm next Friday, September 23, to submit their nomination papers.

Postal vote applications should be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, October 5. Ballot papers will then be sent out on October 10.

Proxy vote applications can be made until 5pm on Wednesday, October 12. Emergency applications can be made after then until 5pm on polling day.