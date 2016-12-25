Offers of help pour in for Terrington St Clement blaze family

An online appeal has been launched to raise funds for a family whose home was gutted by fire at the weekend.

Residents in Terrington St Clement have been rallying round to offer support following the blaze in Chapel Road on Saturday night.

And the family affected have been offered the use of a holiday home following a radio appeal.

Now, a Just Giving appeal page has been set up to help raise £2,000 towards the cost of new furniture and household equipment.

The appeal has been set up by neighbour Charlie Howling, who appealed for help on Facebook within hours of the blaze happening.

She wrote: “Sadly our neighbour’s house caught fire over the weekend and (they) have lost everything!

“This family need to start again with everything.”

More than £700 had been raised through the page at the time of going to press yesterday.

The effort comes after £606 was raised for the family during the regular quiz organised by the Terrington Community Fund at the Wildfowler pub on Sunday night.

Miss Howling wrote: “Thank you all so much for your generosity, you are all amazing people.”

Anyone who wants to help should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlene-howling or email charlie.howling@yahoo.co.uk.