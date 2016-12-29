Officers recommend refusal for plan to ‘change use’ of Hockwold cattery

A planning application to change the use of a cattery building in Hockwold has been recommended for refusal by officers as it is in an “unsustainable and isolated location”.

The proposal to change the use of the Country Retreat Boarding Cattery premises from a cattery with offices, to a cattery with offices and residential accommodation for the owner is to be heard by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee on Monday, January 9.

The application seeks approval for accommodation within the existing building on Black Dyke Road, but planners say that the business is located in an area of countryside where new dwellings are normally restricted.

In the report for the plans, the applicant’s agent said: “The proposal is not for a new permanent dwelling, but for the use of part of a building that already has planning permission.”

They go on to state that there is a “clear functional need” for the owner to be on the site at the business for security and care reasons.

However, the report states that officers believe that there is no need for a further dwelling on the site, and that “the existing dwellings cater for this need”.