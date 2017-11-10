Ofsted inspectors hail Clenchwarton Primary School as ‘good’

A West Norfolk headteacher has praised pupils, staff and parents after her primary school secured a ‘good’ rating.

Clenchwarton Primary School, which is a part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, has been rated as ‘good’ in all aspects by Ofsted inspectors who visited the school in September.

The report says pupils demonstrate a positive attitude to learning and are “eager to do well and most of them try hard in lessons.”

Headteacher Joanne Borley said: “I am pleaded that this Ofsted report recognises our judgements of where the school is and recognises all the good work children, staff, governors and parents do.

“I am extremely proud of all the children in our school and appreciate the support the staff and I have received from parents, governors and the trust.

“We are on an upward trajectory and with the good foundations we have set in place, we look forward to the future when we have further and greater successes to celebrate.”

Chairman of West Norfolk Academies Trust, Roger Livesey said: “We are absolutely delighted with this Ofsted report. It is a reflection of all the hard work that has been done by the staff, governors, parents and of course the pupils.”

The school was told it needs to ensure it continues to improve pupils’ progress in reading and spelling, as well as working with parents to raise attendance rates and reduce the potential for incident of persistent absences.