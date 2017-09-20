Old and new on show at Flitcham church

Ancient and modern met in more ways than one at Flitcham’s church flower festival over the weekend.

The village’s St Mary’s church was filled with the twin attractions of a bewildering array of ingenious and hard-to-identify bygones for the four-day display, which ended on Monday.

Some of the historical items were up to 300 years old, while the modern was represented by the 30 flower arrangements on show.

There were prizes for those who could either identify the bygones or work out the names of 27 sportspeople hidden in the modern flower arrangements.

These ranged from 1930s tennis star Fred Perry to recent world number one Andy Murray and legendary jockey Lester Piggott jostling for position alongside former England cricketer Graeme Swann.

Church warden Linda Neave, pictured above, left, with visitors Iona Biggs and Roberta Wood, said: “We are delighted with the response.

“Everyone appeared to enjoy our festival and they obviously found our quizzes quite challenging.”

Refreshments were available at the nearby community centre and the money raised from the festival will be split between the church and the centre.