Old school friends reminisce at reunion

Old friends reminisced about good times at their school reunion on Thursday night.

The get-together at Marriotts Warehouse saw pupils from the West Norfolk and King’s Lynn High School for Girls (now Springwood) share their memories.

Around 15 former pupils from the 1948/49 intake, when the school was based in King Street in town, were involved.

Mary Whitear, one of the former pupils, said: “It was a lovely evening and Marriotts were very accommodating towards us.

“Some of us were at the school for five years and others for seven. Several people brought along old letters and photographs from during our time there.”

